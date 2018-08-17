Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sits out Thursday's game
Allen (undisclosed) logged a "did not play" Thursday night against the Eagles
With Rob Gronkowski rested Thursday, Jacob Hollister drew the start at tight end for the Patriots. While it looks like Allen will stick around thanks to his blocking ability, he shouldn't necessarily be viewed as Gronkowski insurance. Hollister's pass-catching skills seem likely to land him a roster spot and he'd probably step into a more productive role in the event that Gronkowski misses any time.
More News
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Exits with injury•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: May need to take pay cut•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Catches 10 regular-season passes•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sees 26 snaps in Week 15•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Records season-high 56 snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...