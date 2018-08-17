Allen (undisclosed) logged a "did not play" Thursday night against the Eagles

With Rob Gronkowski rested Thursday, Jacob Hollister drew the start at tight end for the Patriots. While it looks like Allen will stick around thanks to his blocking ability, he shouldn't necessarily be viewed as Gronkowski insurance. Hollister's pass-catching skills seem likely to land him a roster spot and he'd probably step into a more productive role in the event that Gronkowski misses any time.

