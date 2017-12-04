Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Slated for larger role
Allen figures to take on an expanded role with Rob Gronkowski suspended for Week 14 in Miami, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.
Allen played a season-high 50 snaps (68 percent) when Gronkowski sat out with an injury in Week 5 against Tampa Bay, but the former Colt still didn't draw any targets, which marked his fourth of seven consecutive games without a single opportunity in the passing game. Allen has been a bit more active the past four weeks with five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and the Patriots may not have any choice but to get him more involved if they're missing both Gronkowski and Chris Hogan (shoulder) for Monday Night Football in Week 14. Regardless, the Patriots likely will use multiple players to account for Gronkowski's usual targets (7.8 per game).
