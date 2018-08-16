Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Will play Thursday
Allen (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's tilt against the Eagles, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Allen was injured in practice Tuesday but it appears the issue wasn't too serious. It's unclear how much action he'll receive but his presence on the field in any fashion during the preseason is a sign that the issue he was dealing with isn't bothering him any longer.
More News
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Exits with injury•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: May need to take pay cut•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Catches 10 regular-season passes•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sees 26 snaps in Week 15•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Records season-high 56 snaps•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Slated for larger role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....