Pleasant signed a contract with the Patriots on Monday, Patrick D. Starr of Houston's SportsTalk790 reports.

Pleasant has spent the past six seasons with the Texans as a depth safety option, with his best season coming in 2015 when he registered his first two interceptions and his first forced fumble, while setting a career highs with 36 tackles and six passes defensed. The veteran will add some depth to the Patriots secondary after Nate Ebner (knee), Cyrus Jones (knee) and Jonathan Jones (knee) were all placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

More News
Our Latest Stories