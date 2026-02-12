Chism caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown across eight regular-season games during the 2025 season.

Chism joined the team as an undrafted free agent last May and was able to earn a spot on the active roster but only saw limited action on offense for most of the season. The 24-year-old didn't record his first reception until Week 17 and will look to earn a larger role in New England's offense during the 2026 season.