Chism caught all six of his targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 20-12 preseason win over the Vikings.

The undrafted rookie out of Eastern Washington continued to be one of the stars of training camp and the preseason for the Patriots. Chism's score came late in the second quarter, as he took a short pass from Joshua Dobbs and fought his way across the goal line for a 12-yard TD. While the top of New England's depth chart at wideout seems set, Chism has put himself in strong contention for the final available spot, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.