Chism finished the 2025 regular season with three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in eight games.

Chism also logged 16 kickoff returns in that span for 383 yards. While the 24-year-old slot man, who joined the team as an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Washington, didn't make much of a statistical impact as a rookie, he's a player who figures to stick around as a depth WR/returner in 2026. Whether Chism makes more of an impact as a receiver in his second NFL campaign hinges on the team's offseason moves, but as things stand, fellow WRs Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas are under contract with New England next season.