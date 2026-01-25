Chism (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.

Chism had suited up for both of the Patriots' final two games of the regular season as well as the first two contests of the postseason, but he'll sit out with New England welcoming fellow wideout Mack Hollins (abdomen) back from injured reserve for Sunday's contest in Denver. The rookie receiver had also contributed on kickoff returns during the playoffs, but those duties will likely fall to D'Ernest Johnson and Kyle Williams in the AFC Championship Game.