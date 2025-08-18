Chism (foot/ankle) was able to ride a stationary bike off to the side of Monday's training camp practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Reiss notes that Chism -- who had his foot/ankle looked at by trainers during Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings -- was able to work "rigorously" on the stationary bike Monday, indicating that his injury is a minor one. Chism's strong play during training camp practices and in preseason games has him on track to make New England's 53-man roster for the regular season. His practice participation over the next couple of days will play a factor in his ability to suit up for the Patriots' preseason finale against the Giants on Thursday.