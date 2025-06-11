Chism made an impression with his pass catching throughout the Patriots' open spring practices, Mike Dussault of Patriots.com notes.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, the three-year contract that Chism signed with New England as an undrafted free agent this offseason includes $234,000 in guaranteed base salary, with a $25,000 signing bonus. While the Eastern Washington product finds himself in a crowded wideout corps heading into training camp, the 5-foot-10, 198 pounder has made a good impression thus far and has a chance to secure a spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster as a slot option with a strong preseason.