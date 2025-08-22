Patriots' Efton Chism: Misses Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chism (foot/ankle) didn't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants.
Chism missed practice time this week, but provided his injury issue doesn't linger, the rookie UDFA out of Eastern Washington appears to be in a solid spot in terms of making the Patriots' initial 53-man roster. Added context on that front will arrive no later than next week, when roster cuts/moves occur league-wide.
