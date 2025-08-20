Chism (foot/ankle) who has missed the Patriots' last two practices, isn't likely to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

For now, the Patriots wideout corps remains crowded, but Chism's strong training camp/preseason has put him in decent position to secure a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster, provided his injury issue doesn't linger. In his two preseason appearances, Chism has caught 12 passes for 121 yards and two TDs.