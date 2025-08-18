Patriots' Efton Chism: Not practicing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chism (undisclosed) won't practice Monday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
Per Kyed, Chism didn't get back into Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings after recording an impressive 12-yard TD, en route to logging a 6/71/1 receiving line (on six targets) over the course of his 25 snaps on offense. The UDFA's strong play this summer has seemingly put him in a good position to secure a spot on the Patriots' initial 53-man roster, provided his injury issue isn't something that lingers. Chism is in line to be evaluated before Tuesday's practice and Thursday's exhibition finale against the Giants.