Chism (undisclosed) won't practice Monday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Per Kyed, Chism didn't get back into Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings after recording an impressive 12-yard TD, en route to logging a 6/71/1 receiving line (on six targets) over the course of his 25 snaps on offense. The UDFA's strong play this summer has seemingly put him in a good position to secure a spot on the Patriots' initial 53-man roster, provided his injury issue isn't something that lingers. Chism is in line to be evaluated before Tuesday's practice and Thursday's exhibition finale against the Giants.