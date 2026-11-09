Chism caught all five of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-27 loss to the Packers.

Chism was able to reel in exactly five passes for the second straight week, and he connected with quarterback Drake Maye for an eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The score was Chism's second of the year and first since Week 4. With A.J. Brown (knee) potentially set to miss the team's Week 10 matchup against the Lions, Chism may have a chance to operate in a prominent role again against Detroit's underwhelming secondary.