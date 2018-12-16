Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Active versus Steelers
Roberts (thigh) will play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
Roberts' injury surfaced Saturday but it turned out not to be serious. The third-year pro holds little IDP value with just 55 tackles, one sack and four pass breakups through 13 games.
