Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Dealing with thigh injury
Roberts has a thigh injury and is questionable for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.
Roberts was added to the injury report Saturday so the specifics and severity of the injury remain unclear. Albert McClellan is next up on the depth chart at middle linebacker, but he hasn't played more than one defensive snap since Week 3.
