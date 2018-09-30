Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Exits Sunday's game
Roberts was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to an undisclosed injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts exited Sunday's game midway through the second half and did not return. The starting linebacker was spotted "walking gingerly" in the locker room after the contest, but the severity of Roberts' injury has yet to be disclosed. Expect an update on the third-year pro's health if he's unable to participate in practice during Week 5.
