Roberts hurt his ankle Sunday and didn't return.

Roberts has been deployed for major snaps over the last three weeks and racked up 17 tackles (13 solo). He added five (four solo) tackles Sunday before leaving the game. The second-year linebacker will have a short week to recover as the Pats head to Tampa Bay on Thursday for a mid-week game.

