Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Inactive for Sunday's game
Roberts is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Roberts and backup linebacker Harvey Langi both being inactive opens the door for Marquis Flowers and David Harris to see additional snaps. The Patriots run defense will be challenged by a high-powered Atlanta running game that features the likes of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.
