Play

Roberts' (ribs) X-ray results came back negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Roberts exited Saturday's preseason game with some sort of rib injury. Fortunately, further testing revealed the afflicted area was only "banged and bruised." However, it remains to be seen how this issue will impact his availability going forward.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories