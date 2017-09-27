Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Logs nine tackles
Roberts played 56 of 71 defensive snaps in Sunday's 36-33 victory over the Texans.
Roberts had nine tackles (six solo), trailing only Kyle Van Noy and Devin McCourty for the team lead. The 23-year-old has 17 tackles (13 solo) over the last two weeks after playing only nine snaps against the Chiefs in Week 1, but could very well see his role altered with Dont'a Hightower nearing a return.
