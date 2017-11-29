Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Makes two sacks Sunday
Roberts had four tackles (three solo) and two sacks against the Dolphins on Sunday.
The second-year pro had never posted a sack before Sunday, so this performance shouldn't be counted on. Roberts played just 34 of 61 possible defensive snaps, though, which makes it tough for him to be a weekly asset.
More News
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Suiting up Week 8•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Inactive for Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Recovers fumble in loss•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Hurts ankle Sunday•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Logs nine tackles•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...