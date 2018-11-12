Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Posts sack in loss
Roberts recorded six tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.
Roberts' sack was his first of the season. He hasn't been a prolific pass rusher through his first few seasons but has shown he can provide some pass rush when called upon. The Patriots have a bye in Week 11 before taking on the Jets in Week 12.
