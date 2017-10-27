Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Questionable for Week 8
Roberts (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Roberts was a limited practice participant this week after sitting out last Sunday's win over the Falcons. If the 23-year-old is unable to play against the Chargers the Patriots' linebacker depth could be severely tested with Dont'a Hightower (pectoral) now lost for the season, leaving Trevor Reilly and Marquis Flowers as the team's only available reserves in the position group.
