Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Recovers fumble in loss
Roberts recovered a fumble to go along with five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Panthers before exiting the contest with an ankle injury.
Roberts was limited at Tuesday's practice after sitting out Monday, so he appears to be heading in the right direction for Thursday's game against the Bucs. Assuming he suits up, the 23-year-old will look to nab another turnover in the outing, as his fumble recovery against the Panthers was his first of the year.
