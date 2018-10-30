Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Returns to action following groin injury
Roberts (groin) returned to Monday's game after a brief exit, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
A quick trip down medical lane served Roberts well and it now seems as though he's good to go following the return to action. Roberts should re-assume his role at starting inside linebacker.
More News
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Questionable to return•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Makes two sacks Sunday•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Suiting up Week 8•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Inactive for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8