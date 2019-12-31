Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Scores in loss
Roberts had a 38-yard touchdown reception and a tackle during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Dolphins.
Roberts tied up the score late in the third quarter, slipping out from his fullback spot and into the flat for a 38-yard catch-and-run. It was both his first career reception and touchdown. His value as a FB/LB is low heading into the wildcard round against Tennessee, but don't be surprised if a Patriots team struggling to find rhythm on offense resorts to some further trickery.
