Patriots' Eli Raridon: Candidate to contribute early

Raridon will enter training camp with an opportunity to establish himself as a consistent contributor on offense behind No. 1 tight end Hunter Henry, Jordy McElroy of USA Today reports.

The Patriots selected Raridon in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Julian Hill (knee) going down to a season-ending injury after Austin Hooper signed with the Falcons creates a clear path to immediate playing time. At 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, the former Notre Dame standout possesses the athleticism, speed and catch radius to threaten defenses down the seam and provide Drake Maye with another receiving option. Raridon still needs refinement as a blocker, but a strong training camp could position him for a meaningful rookie-year role. Meanwhile, Henry is positioned to hit free agency in 2027.