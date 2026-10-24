Raridon caught three of four targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's Week 7 loss to the Bears.

Raridon got open late in the third quarter and hauled in a nicely placed pass from Drake Maye for a 30-yard score. The rookie tight end finished third on the team with 56 receiving yards and tied for third with three receptions. Raridon is clearly behind Hunter Henry, who posted a 7-71-0 receiving line on seven targets, in the tight-end pecking order, but he's shown promise early in his career with 12 catches on 16 targets for 168 yards and two TDs through six games.

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