Raridon caught all five of his targets for 57 yards during the Patriots' 45-17 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The rookie third-rounder accumulated three catches (on four targets) for 44 yards and a score in each of his first three games, and he eclipsed those receiving marks (except the score) during Sunday's blowout win. His five catches co-led the Patriots with Efton Chism, and the duo finished tied for the third-most receiving yards behind Kyle Williams (91) and DeMario Douglas (65). Raridon's 43 offensive snaps were only slightly behind top tight end Hunter Henry (48), and the former has played more than 50 percent of New England's offensive snaps in each of the last two weeks. The Patriots will stay home for Week 6 to host the Jets on Oct. 18 in an AFC East divisional showdown.