Raridon had one reception for five yards on four targets in New England's 24-19 win over the Dophins on Sunday.

Raridon's lone reception went for five yards early in the first quarter. He didn't record another catch the remainder of the contest despite logging a hefty 93 percent offensive snap share, largely due to No .1 tight end Hunter Henry departing in the first half due to a foot injury. Should Henry remain sidelined in Week 9, Raridon will have another big opportunity to produce in a home tilt against Green Bay.