Raridon caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

The rookie tight end played his normal allotment of snaps, seeing 62.7 percent of the offensive snaps, but the offense as a whole was broken after Drake Maye went out with an ankle injury early in the first quarter. The offense bogged down with Tommy DeVito at the controls, and Raridon's one target was his fewest in a game since Week 2. He's also been held to single-digit receiving yards in two of the last three contests. Raridon is averaging a robust 13.6 yards per catch this season but isn't a reliable fantasy option with Hunter Henry healthy.