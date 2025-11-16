Ponder logged five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Ponder played 31 snaps (16 on defense, 15 on special teams) during Thursday's win, and his five stops were tied for third most on the Patriots behind Robert Spillane (nine) and Jack Gibbens (six). Ponder got to Justin Fields for a two-yard sack late in the fourth quarter, and the former has posted a sack in two consecutive games. The undrafted rookie has seen his defensive snap count steadily increase while working in a rotational role at outside linebacker behind starters Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson.