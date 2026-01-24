Patriots' Eric Gregory: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots placed Gregory (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
It is unclear when Gregory suffered his knee injury, but the depth option at nose tackle has officially ended his season. Gregory accumulated eight tackles, including one solo tackle, over seven games this season. In a corresponding move, the Patriots activated wide receiver Mack Hollins from injured reserve to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.