Patriots' Eric Lee: Snags first career INT
Lee had four tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception against the Bills on Sunday.
Because Trey Flowers (ribs) sat out Sunday, Lee was able to play 57 snaps (85 percent) and post his best stat line yet. The second-year pro now has 2.5 sacks in the last two games, even though it was mostly in Flowers' absence, so fantasy owners should keep an eye on Flowers recovery to see if Lee could be a dark horse IDP asset again.
