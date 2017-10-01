Patriots' Eric Rowe: Aggravates groin
Rowe re-aggravated his groin injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Rowe sat out last week against the Texans with this same injury, so it doesn't bode well for his return. To add to the pain, he'll have a short week with a Thursday night matchup against the Buccaneers on the agenda, so he'll have to recover quickly.
