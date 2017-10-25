Patriots' Eric Rowe: Continues to nurse groin injury
Rowe (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Rowe of the Boston Herald reports.
Rowe hasn't played since a Week 4 loss to the Panthers, but he rarely logs a full workload anyway. So, if Rowe is able to return this week against the Bills, there's a good chance he's limited, thus, hurting his chances of being fantasy relevant.
