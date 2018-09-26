Rowe (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ryan Hannable of WEEI Sports Radio Network reports.

Rowe spent the 2017 season nursing a lingering groin issue, and was sidelined during Sunday's loss to the Lions due to the same issue. The fourth-year cornerback will need to log a full participation in practice this week for any chance to suit up against the Dolphins in Week 4, and expect Jonathan Jones and Jason McCourty to see increased workloads if Rowe remains sidelined for any amount of time.

