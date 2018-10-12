Patriots' Eric Rowe: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Rowe (groin) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Rowe has been sidelined since Week 2 due to a groin injury, but he logged a limited practice Friday and could make his return Week 6 as a result. His availability would be huge for the Patriots' secondary as they match up against a potent Chiefs offense in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair.
