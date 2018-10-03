Patriots' Eric Rowe: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game
Rowe (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Colts, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Rowe -- who has been inactive for the Patriots' previous two games -- was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, calling into question his status for Thursday. If he's unable to suit up again, expect to see Jason McCourty and Jonathan Jones with increased workloads.
