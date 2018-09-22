Patriots' Eric Rowe: Listed as questionable
Rowe (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Lions.
Rowe dealt with a groin injury last season, and found himself on this week's injury report as a result once again. He practiced in limited fashion throughout the week and projects as a true game-time decision. Jonathan Jones and Jason McCourty could see increased workloads should he ultimately miss the game.
