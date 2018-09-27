Rowe (groin) did not practice Thursday, Kevin Duffy of The Boston Herald reports.

Rowe was able to log a limited participation in Wednesday's practice, but was downgraded Thursday. It remains to be seen whether the fourth-year cornerback will suit up for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but if Rowe is sidelined for any amount of time it would fall on Jonathan jones and Jason McCourty to split snaps at the left cornerback position.

