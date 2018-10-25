Rowe (groin) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Rowe has been nursing a groin injury since Week 2, and appears to have exacerbated the issue during Sunday's win over the Bears. The starting cornerback should be considered questionable for the Patriots' matchup against Buffalo on Monday, and Jonathan Jones would be in line to receive extra defensive snaps if Rowe were to miss any time.

