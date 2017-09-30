Play

The Patriots have officially listed Rowe (groin) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Rowe went down the the injury in Week 3's win over the Texans. More clarity on his status is unlikely to be known until closer to game-time Sunday. Johnson Bademosi and Jonathan Jones figure to see increased workloads should Rowe ultimately sit out.

