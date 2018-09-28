Rowe (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against Miami, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Rowe was able to log a limited participation in Friday's practice. The veteran cornerback missed New England's Week 3 loss to the Lions due to a groin injury, and it remains to be seen whether Rowe will suit up and assist the Patriots' depleted secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday.

