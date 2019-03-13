Rowe agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Patriots on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rowe only suited up for four games with the Patriots in 2018, and he averaged 34 defensive snaps per outing. Those are respectable numbers, so he could climb the depth chart if he can stay healthy. But that will be the main factor, as Rowe essentially signed a prove-it deal.

More News
Our Latest Stories