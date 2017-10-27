Rowe (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Rowe did not practice again this week and will miss his fourth consecutive game. Johnson Bademosi will likely continue to serve as the primary nickel cornerback for the Patriots in Rowe's absence. The 25-year-old has not practiced in any capacity the past two weeks and currently has no timetable for his return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 TE rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...