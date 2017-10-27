Patriots' Eric Rowe: Ruled out for Week 8
Rowe (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Rowe did not practice again this week and will miss his fourth consecutive game. Johnson Bademosi will likely continue to serve as the primary nickel cornerback for the Patriots in Rowe's absence. The 25-year-old has not practiced in any capacity the past two weeks and currently has no timetable for his return.
