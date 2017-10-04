Patriots' Eric Rowe: Ruled out Thusday
Rowe (groin) is listed as out for Thurday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
Rowe made his return in Week 4, but he ended up aggravating his groin and will have to sit out again. Still, he's considered a depth cornerback with special teams upside, so fantasy owners shouldn't lose sleep over this injury.
