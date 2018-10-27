Patriots' Eric Rowe: Ruled out Week 8
Rowe (groin) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Rowe did not participate at practice this week so the designation is unsurprising as he continues to battle the groin issue sustained in Week 2. Jonathan Jones and Jason McCourty should see increased defensive snaps Monday at Buffalo.
