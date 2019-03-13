Rowe agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rowe only suited up for four games with the Patriots in 2018, averaging 34 defensive snaps per outing. He'll follow departed defensive play caller Brian Flores -- who was hired as the Dolphins' head man earlier in the offseason -- to Miami. He'll likely compete for a starting role opposite All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard.

More News
Our Latest Stories